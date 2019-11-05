University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Junior Bake Off is here to fill the void left by The Great British Bake Off, after it reached its conclusion on Tuesday, October 29th.

The kids edition of the hit baking series on Channel 4 sees twenty of Britain’s best up-and-coming bakers aged between nine and fifteen to try their luck in the famous Bake Off tent.

Each year Junior Bake Off has returned to our screens, there has been a change in judges. So, who are the judges for 2019?

Let’s get to know them a bit better here… they’re no strangers to the Bake Off tent!

Prue Leith

Prudence “Prue” Leith is a 79-year-old restauranteur, food writer, chef and television presenter. She was born on February 18th, 1940 in South Africa but her culinary career didn’t start until she moved to the UK.

In 1960, aged just 20, Prue moved to London to join the Cordon Bleu Cookery School.

After graduating, her career in the industry began. In 1969, she opened Leith’s in Notting Hill, which went on to earn a Michelin star.

Prue has always been a food columnist and writer. She has published numerous cookbooks over the years.

However, it wasn’t until 2006 when her television career kicked off. For eleven years Prue was a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu. Then in 2017, she was invited to replace Mary Berry as a judge on The Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.

Liam Charles

Since appearing on The Great British Bake Off in 2017, Liam Charles has done incredibly well for himself. Especially as he only finished in fifth place!

Liam is 22-year-old and originally from London.

Besides the presenting work he does on Junior Bake Off and Bake Off: The Professionals, Liam also writes a regular food column for The Guardian – his sweet treats are not one to be missed!

Liam has also had his own TV series made, Liam Bakes, which aired on Channel 4 last year.

Keep up to date with Liam by following him on Instagram @liamcbakes.

Harry Hill

Harry Hill completes the trifecta of judges and presenters for this year’s Junior Bake Off.

Unlike his co-presenters, this is first time the 55-year-old comedian from Surrey will be making an appearance in the tent.

Last season of Junior Bake Off had comedic presenting duo Sam & Mark as the final additions to the lineup. This year it’s Harry’s turn and already fans are loving him. Although he does less technical judging than his two co-presenters, Harry is an essential part of the lineup.

Here’s hoping he’ll return for the 2020 series!

