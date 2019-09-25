University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The third season of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 is now well underway, as the bakers are moving into more and more complex themes as the weeks go by.

In episode 5 of Bake Off (Tuesday, September 24th), the bakers tackled a ‘Roaring Twenties’ themed week covering custard pies, choux pastry and a mega showstopper of a cake.

But the theme brought back fond memories for co-presenter Noel Fielding and he let slip a rather amusing revelation.

Here’s what Noel had to say about dressing up as a flapper girl!

Matt Lucas’ birthday bash

In episode 5, Noel Fielding revealed to David that he “went to Matt Lucas’ 30th birthday party as a flapper girl.”

This birthday party took place way back in April 30th, 2004 and although we couldn’t find any pictures of Noel in his costume, we did find out that the theme was “Dress British” from Matt’s invite!

Matt’s birthday celebrations took place at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London.

My 30th birthday party invitation from 2004. You are all invited. Well, as many of you that can fit in the TARDIS. pic.twitter.com/VmU8VaIwLE — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 6, 2019

Noel’s flapper girl costume

Viewers everywhere were desperate to get their hands on some pictures of Noel dressed up in his costume 15 years ago, but he gave us no such evidence in the Bake Off episode.

Although he and Sandi are partial to dressing up on the show, they did not go all-out in some 20s gear this time around.

Oh, how we wish we had seen the full look!

But some viewers reminisced to a time where Noel did try on the flapper outfit on TV…

I think we can all agree that what we want out of this episode is photos of Noel dressed as a 1920s flapper. #GBBO — Catt🎃🎃🎃 (@cattbutt) September 24, 2019

What Noel would have look like

When donning a flapper girl outfit, Noel said “I’ve never felt so alive!”

And he’s actually recreated a flapper girl outfit a few times as fans of the show quickly pointed out. Noel also wore a similar outfit for the 2012 Christmas special of Never Mind the Buzzcocks!

Check out what Noel would’ve looked like in the outfit below.

if noel doesn't turn up in full 1920s flapper gear like he did on Buzzcocks I will be very disappointed pic.twitter.com/z4d6GbpgoP — sophieldmouse✨ (@alchemistsophie) September 24, 2019

