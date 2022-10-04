









Noel Fielding is known as the co-host on Great British Bake Off, alongside Matt Lucas. His voice is often heard telling bakers when their time is up, and on the October 4th episode, he dons a zebra print shirt while doing so.

Last week, it was a star jumper by Nashville-based fashion label by Andrew Clancey. For Mexican week, Noel is switching the patterns up with a rather vibey pink and blue leopard print shirt.

So, where can GBBO viewers get the shirt for themselves? It’s not the first of his many iconic, quirky looks that fans have been eager to get their hands on, and it certainly won’t be the last. We’ve got all the details.

Noel Fielding, James. Picture: Channel 4

Noel’s pink and blue zebra print shirt

Noel’s shirt worn on the Mexican Week episode, on Tuesday October 4th, is the Waxman Brothers all-over zebra print shirt, which is currently sold out on Farfetch and Eraldo, as well as on the main store’s website.

The shirt features a gradient effect, zebra print, classic collar, front button fastening, long sleeves and straight hem. Usually, the ‘Saturday Night’ shirt retails for 195 euros, but fans will have to sign up to be notified when it is back.

Waxman Brothers shirts are made in Italy strictly using suppliers that respect a high standard of quality and ethical code of conduct, according to the website. The fashion company was first established in Paris.

The GBBO’s most popular looks

Noel’s shirts are popular every week, but one of his most talked-about outfits was his smiley face jumper worn on GBBO two years ago. The jumper was made by Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons – one of his favourites!

It was called the ‘smiley embroidery panelled jumper‘ and it costs £660 for a size small and £1,346 for a extra small, which are the only sizes available on online designer company Far Fetch, but is no longer an available item.

Another was the pink and black smiley jumper from I Saw It First, which is set to return to stock soon. It is now only retailing for £10.50, marking a huge drop since its original £35 price when Noel first wore it.

Fans are obsessed with host’s style

Every week, Bake Off viewers discuss Noel’s style. It is usually his wackiest tops that catch the most attention, such as quirky in-your-face prints like the zebra print shirt worn on the October 4th episode.

One fan wrote: “In love with Noel’s top #GBBO. I always want whatever he’s wearing!”

Another penned: “Why do I watch the #GBBO? For Noel’s style of course! Look at those boots.”

“Noel Fielding is actually my style icon #GBBO,” a viewer revealed on Twitter. So, it’s safe to say that Noel is a total fashion magnet, and that his quirky tops really do pay off!

