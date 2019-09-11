University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens for the tenth year running.

The popular baking show has become a beloved staple of the TV calendar, proving a hit with audiences across the world for its twee nature, offbeat humour and, of course, the stars who host the show.

Bake Off made household names of comedic duo Mel and Sue, so when the series switched networks from the BBC to Channel 4, many were sceptical that another duo could replace them as effectively. But little did they know how great the pairing of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig would turn out to be!

Three years into co-presenting the Bake Off, Noel and Sandi have been a roaring success, but there are still some who want to complain about the female comedian as the show’s host. And for one very strange reason: Sandi looks too much like Tom Cruise.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Complaints welcome

On August 20th, 2019, Channel 4 released an advert addressing – albeit in a very tongue-in-cheek way – complaints they have received about their stars.

Everyone from journalists Jon Snow and Krishnan Guru-Murthy to comedians Mo Gilligan and Katherine Ryan was featured in the advert.

And as was Bake Off’s own, Sandi Toksvig.

In the C4 advert, the complaint about Sandi reads that she “looks like Tom Cruise” while Sandi dons a Top Gun-esque ensemble.

But Sandi wasn’t the only Bake Off star targetted by complaints in the advert as Prue Leith also hit back at those who call her “uncouth” for talking with her mouth full of food. How else is she meant to critique the bakes without snacking on them?!

Channel 4 was set up to be different

Complaints welcome pic.twitter.com/pizkSaYrCF — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 20, 2019

Sandi vs Tom

The ‘Complaints Welcome’ advert is not the first time the parallel between comic Sandi Toksvig and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been drawn.

Over the past few years, people have noted that Tom started to dress and look more and more like a 90s-era Sandi Toksvig.

Tom Cruise himself has never addressed his metamorphosis into one of Britain’s most beloved comedians but watching Sandi adopt his iconic look had us all in hysterics.

Tom Cruise is slowly turning into Sandi Toksvig. pic.twitter.com/UafWkeW8Bx — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) August 23, 2017

Bake Off will never be the same

As we’ve learnt from watching Love Island all summer, once a lookalike is pointed out, it’s incredibly hard to unsee. The internet just loves to cling on to the memes… we saw what happened to Anna Vakili!

Sandi and Noel often like to dress up as different characters throughout the series. The opening of the 2019 season even saw them dress up as the cast of Wizard of Oz.

But now with the image of Sandi as Tom Cruise in our heads, it’s hard to unsee it!

This is not a new problem, as fans of Bake Off have been pointing out the comparison for years.

One viewer in 2017 said: “Since someone pointed out Sandi Toksvig and Tom Cruise are merging into one person I can’t unsee it.” Another added, “I’ve said this before but – Sandi Toksvig is Tom Cruise in a blonde wig! One ye see it, can’t be unseen #GBBO.”

Seems like Sandi will never escape this parallel.

