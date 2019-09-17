Still baking in 2019? What’s Ian Cumming been doing since Great British Bake Off?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Great British Bake Off has been running for 10 series. And year after year, talented bakers enter the tent.

One of the bakers who almost made it to first place on the show with his Elderflower and Lemon and Spiced Buns is Ian Cumming. The Bake Off star was pipped to the post by Nadiya Hussain in 2015.

September 14th 2019 saw Ian hold a baking Masterclass in London. And the team at Reality Titbit got to meet and bake with a legend!

We caught up with Ian Cumming, so let’s take a look at what he’s been up to since GBBO 2015…

Did Ian Cumming always have a passion for baking?

Father-of-two Ian has proved that his baking triumphs aren’t just for the Bake Off tent. So, we asked where his passion came from.

Moving to Cambridgeshire and looking after his two young children, Ian wanted to be eating decent bread rather than presliced loaves and decided to take it upon himself to make bread from scratch.

Ian explained that he always liked pudding and enjoyed making sweet treats such as rice pudding. But, it wasn’t something he was doing at an early age.

The Bake Off 2015 runner-up cited some of the younger people taking part in the Great British Bake Off and said he couldn’t have been baking what some of those people are at 19 years old.

Ian is an incredible photographer

There’s one thing that Ian has always had a passion for though, and that’s photography.

He said he always knew he wanted to go into photography, it was always ‘plan A’. At the age of fourteen or fifteen, Ian lived in Chile for a year and started getting a feel for taking photos.

His career has taken him all over the world and he’s even the personal photographer for the Dalai Lama when he visits the UK.

Ian has over 4,500 followers on Instagram, almost 17,000 on Twitter and you can see his killer photography on his website here.

His life of travelling everywhere, from Africa to Iceland, led us back to baking…

Ian’s favourite puddings from around the world

It was difficult for Ian to pick one dessert when asked if he had a favourite from all of his travels.

The father-of-two cited France, Greece and Jamacia as some of the places where he’d tasted some great desserts.

Galaktoboureko – two layers of filo pastry with a slab of custard in the middle – is one of Ian’s Greek favourites, the many delights of French patisseries and Jamacia’s sweet potato desserts were also listed as remarkable puds.

Ian said:

Travels are an excuse to try all of these things.

Has Ian’s life changed since the Great British Bake Off 2015?

Ian said he has the same house and the same job that he did when he entered the Great British Bake Off. However, he’s experienced a lot of new things since the show.

A standard weekend for Ian might include a ‘Bake with a Legend’ Masterclass and baking a cake or two for a charity event.

He added that the two areas of his life – photography and baking – complement each other and a recent work trip to Iceland was one to remember.

The Great British Bake Off star baked Geothermal bread in Iceland and said that “amazing things like that” have come from being on the show.

