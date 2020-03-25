University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Over the past three weeks, The Great British Bake Off tent has opened its doors to a whole host of celebrities who are competing to raise funds and awareness for cancer this spring.

Episode 3 (Tuesday, March 24th) welcomed worldwide TV star Tan France, comedian Joel Dommett, actress Caroline Quentine, and tennis pro Joanna Konta.

As usual, there was one celeb who showed off their culinary prowess in the Bake Off tent, wowing Paul and Prue with their baking. This episode saw Tan as the star baker.

Bake Off fans went wild for Tan’s appearance on the show anyway, but when he flashed his baking skills, they were even more excited.

Tan is a 36-year-old fashion designer and TV presenter who rocketed to fame after appearing on Netflix’s hit reboot of Queer Eye.

Tan is the resident fashion guru who transforms lives through a French tuck here and a slim-fitted jacket there. And in doing so, he’s become the nation’s – if not the whole world’s – sweetheart.

More recently, Tan starred as the co-host of Next in Fashion, alongside superstar model Alexa Chung.

Tan got off to a shaky start on Bake Off, as the signature challenge with his batch of pistachio and cardamon éclairs did not go as expected. Prue called them “sloppy” and Paul complimented the flavour but also agreed they were “too wet.”

The second technical challenge was where Tan really showed off his skills. Making a SU2C-inspired Battenberg cake, Tan got the top spot in the technical.

At the end of the episode, Tan was crowned the star baker, beating out Joel, who consistently impressed in the tent.

It’s not a surprise that Tan was a success on Bake Off, as he has plenty of fans rooting for him.

Repeatedly throughout the episode, fans took to Twitter to express their adoration for Tan. One said: “Tan France is a treasure we don’t deserve.”

Another said: “TAN FRANCE WINNING #GBBO is all I needed in life”

Clearly Tan, and not his baking skills, was the real star of the show.

Noel Fielding and Tan France being friends? It's what we deserve. #GBBO — 𝓈𝒶𝒷𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒶 🌙 🏳️‍🌈 (@briankinneyy) March 25, 2020

