









As if GBBO fans didn’t have enough to get excited about with a brand new season of the show each year, the program is officially taking to the stage in 2023. The Great British Bake Off musical is set to feature a star-studded cast and tonnes of catchy songs.

Taking the famous tent to new heights, the GBBO Musical is the perfect recipe of baking, glamour and music for fans. When the show first launched in 2010, a stage version of GBBO may not have been imagined, but now, Bake Off’s many mega-fans are likely to be excited at the prospect of bakers taking to the stage…

The Great British Bake Off takes the stage

Get ready for The West End to get a quintessentially British makeover as GBBO’s Musical has officially been announced.

The Musical is five years in the making and will kick off its first showing in London at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The duo we have to thank for creating the idea of a Bake Off musical is Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary. They’ve collaborated on many stage shows after meeting at Bristol University. Jake and Pippa can be found on Instagram with over 1K followers @jakeandpippa. The show is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh.

Who’s in the musical cast?

Per the Bake Off Musical website, the stage show is set to follow bakers as they go through the competition in the famous tent. The contestants include a policeman, a carer, a sixth-form student, and more as they recreate everyone’s favorite Channel 4 show.

Actors playing the theatre roles include Scott Paige, Claire Moore, Charlotte Wakefield, Damian Humbley, Catriana Sandison, Jay Saighal, John Owen-Jones and more, according to What’s On Stage.

GBBO Musical dates

On February 25, 2023, The Great British Bake Off Musical kicks off its first showing in London.

The stage show will continue for 12 weeks until May 13.

Tickets can be purchased online now via a link on the Great British Bake Off Musical website.

