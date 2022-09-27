









Rebs and Abdul will not be appearing on The Great British Bake Off‘s bread week for series 6. Wondering why they aren’t involved in the third episode? Ready, set, bake… We’ve got all the gossip brewing in the oven.

Twelve contestants walked into the GBBO tent ready to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. We waved goodbye to two of them in episodes 1 and 2, but during episode 3, two bakers are nowhere to be seen.

Rebs and Abdul have automatically been put through to the fourth episode, and will not be participating in bread week. So where are they on the episode and will we definitely see them on next week’s challenge?

Rebs and Abdul not on Bread Week

Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Sharif will not be appearing on GBBO bread week. During the episode, host Matt Lucas tells the other contestants that the two bakers are both “a bit under the weather this week”.

He jokily adds: “But with your permission, we thought we’d send them both straight through to the final.”

Co-host Noel Fielding adds: “Only joking, they’re going to miss a week and hopefully they’ll be back next week.”

Abdul is a 29-year-old electronics engineer who lives in London and was raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, while 23-year-old masters student Rebs hails from County Antrim and grew up helping her mother bake.

Where are the GBBO contestants?

Rebs and Abdul did not take part in filming episode 3 because they both fell ill. Neither of them have spoken out about their absence online, and left it to the hosts to announce why they did not appear.

Baker Rebs has still promoted bread week on her Instagram page, and recently faced backlash from fans who felt she was asking for help too much during biscuit week. Co-star Janusz also said he offered help, but it wasn’t aired.

Contestants Will and Maisam have already left the show in episodes 1 and 2 after being eliminated, while remaining bakers Rebs and Abdul have been allowed to return for the fourth episode.

They’ll ‘hopefully return’ for episode 4

Rebs and Abdul are expected to come back for episode 4 as part of the nine remaining contestants on Bake Off. There have been no known cases of temporary absence from previous GBBO series, although hosts have fallen ill before.

Noel Fielding left Matt Lucas to host an episode by himself after he became ill during the 2021 series. Matt had used the same phrase of “feeling under the weather” to announce his co-hosts’ illness in October last year.

Diana Beard permanently left the show in 2014 due to an illness, and chose to quit the competition. She continues to attend reunions with her co-stars, the former contestant revealed to the Shropshire Star during a 2017 interview.

