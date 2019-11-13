University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Junior Bake Off 2019 returned to Channel 4 on Monday, November 4th, iconic white tent in tow.

And while there were twenty new bakers taking on the competition, there was also something else new about the show: it’s location.

So, where is Junior Bake Off filmed?

Find out about the series’ 15th century filming location here, plus whether you can visit!

Where do they film Junior Bake Off?

Liam Charles told Channel 4: “We filmed in the grounds of a school in Kent.”

Co-presenter Harry Hill went on to define it as a 15th century school.

As there is only one 15th century school in Kent, Sevenoaks School, it is most likely they used this as the Junior Bake Off location.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

Although both shows use the same iconic white Bake Off tent, they are filmed in different locations.

The Great British Bake Off is filmed at Welford Park in Berkshire and has been since 2014.

Welford Park once housed a monastery before King Henry VIII started using it as his deer hunting lodge from 1536 onwards.

John Puxley currently owns the stately home and estate after he inherited it from his mother in 1997. He now lives there with his wife and kids.

Can you visit the Junior Bake Off location?

No! As it is filmed in a school, you cannot visit unless you are a current or prospective student.

However, you can visit The Great British Bake Off location, Welford Park.

As it is a stately home, it has limited access – it’s open only twice a year! But you can gain access to the scenic grounds in February and March. This is as it is ‘snowdrop season’ at that time. Welford Park is famous for its snowdrop fields, which are rumoured to have been planted by Norman monks when it was a monastery.

