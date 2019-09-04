University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The technical challenge on The Great British Bake Off means many things. To some, it’s the most terrifying prospect of being on the show, to others it is a chance to flex their vast knowledge of baking.

But the technical challenge took on a more personal, albeit still incredibly difficult, note in episode 2 (Tuesday, September 3rd) of the new season of Bake Off.

Paul set a technical challenge for biscuit week, which was inspired by his father, who was also a baker.

So, who is Paul Hollywood’s father?

Paul’s father inspires the technical

In episode 2, Paul said that he chose his father’s favourite treat for the week’s technical challenge. It was the fig roll, which some may argue isn’t a biscuit, but nevertheless a tasty treat.

Paul said: “I remember growing up with my dad eating these watching the wrestling on a Saturday afternoon.”

He also fondly remembers how his father would “probably eat a packet” to himself!

But these aren’t the only fond memories Paul has of baked goods with his father, as it was his father who originally convinced him to get into the industry.

Who is Paul’s father?

Paul’s father is called John F. Hollywood. It is unknown when he was born but Paul was born in 1966 in Cheshire.

John is married to Gillian Harman, Paul’s mother.

John owned a string of bakeries across the country, notably in York, Middlesbrough, Lincoln and Hartlepool. His business was called the Breadwinner.

Baking is clearly in the Hollywood genes, as Paul’s younger brother Lee is also in the business.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Lee said: “It’s in our blood. My father was a baker, my uncle was a baker, we spent every weekend with our dad in one bakery shop or another. I started helping him in his shops.”

John passes down the family business

In Paul Hollywood’s Desert Island Discs, he recounted how his father had convinced him to join the family business of baking, despite his desires to be a sculptor.

John gave Paul £500 – which, considering it was the eighties, now is worth around £2000 – to quit art school and join the bakery game.

The York branch of the Breadwinner, where they also had their offices, was on Parliament street. It was at this branch where Paul began his career. The Breadwinner York branch was opened in 1980 by comedian Ken Dodd!

It closed in 1984.

