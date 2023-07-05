A new series of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals kicked off on Tuesday, July 4. As a fresh batch of patisserie competition episodes get underway, viewers are wanting to know who presents Bake Off The Professionals in 2023.

Judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin return for the Channel 4 show’s eighth series. However, there are some new faces on the series this year – and it’s not just the contestants fans have to get to know. The show’s hosting duo experiences another switch-up for series 8.

Who presents Bake Off The Professionals?

Bake Off: The Professionals has switched up its presenters in 2023.

The Great British Bake Off spin-off show kicked off series 6 on Tuesday, July 4.

For series 1, the series was presented by chef Tom Kerridge.

Actor Angus Deayton then took over hosting duties for series 2.

Series 3 and 4 saw comedians Tom Allen and Liam Charles take over as presenters.

The series 5 presenting duo was made up of Liam Charles and Stacey Solomon.

However, things have changed again in 2023 as Ellie Taylor joins the series as a host.

Who is the new Bake Off host?

As Ellie Taylor joins Bake Off: The Professionals and hosts alongside Liam Charles, some fans are asking if Stacey Solomon is pregnant again.

Bake Off: The Professionals series 5 presenter Stacey isn’t pregnant at the time of writing, however, she just welcomed a baby girl back in February. She and Joe Swash welcomed baby number 6, a daughter named Belle.

Ellie replaces Stacey on the series and appears as host alongside Liam Charles.

The hosts are also joined by the show’s long-standing judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

Speaking of new host Ellie, Cherish wrote that the presenter is “fun to work with” and “loves cake.”

Ellie is a 39-year-old comedian who hails from Essex.

She has appeared on all kinds of TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Pottery Throwdown.

Taking to Instagram in May, Ellie shared a post about joining the series: “…I can’t wait for the inevitable montage of all the times I got caught snaffling… And don’t even get me started on the day I found the chocolate cupboard.”

Bake Off: The Professionals location

As a brand new series of Bake Off: The Professionals airs in 2023, some fans are wondering where the show is filmed.

The Channel 4 series’ location, like its hosts, has changed a few times since it first began in 2016.

Bake Off: The Professionals’ filming location is Firle Place in Sussex. Firle Place is a manor house in the village and civil parish of Firle. Filming takes place at the country estate in the South Downs National Park.

