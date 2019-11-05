University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Junior Bake Off is back for its 2019 series!

The hit baking show returned to Channel 4 on Monday, November 4th with twenty bright young bakers ready to take on the challenge.

And while much was fun and light-hearted about the episode – apart from when George dropped his madeleines – fans were worried for judge Prue Leith, as she was injured throughout the episode.

So, why is Prue Leith on crutches?

Prue walks in with crutches

In episode 1 of Junior Bake Off, Prue entered the tent on crutches to the surprise of the young bakers.

When presenter Harry Hill asked what had happened, Prue explained that she was “trying to jump.” She continued:

At my age you shouldn’t jump… I jumped.

She remained on crutches throughout the entire episode. Prue also had a cast on her foot.

How did Prue injure herself?

It turns out that the 79-year-old baking star had snapped her Achilles tendon during the filming of the 2019 Bake Off series, an injury which would take anywhere between two and six weeks to heal.

The accident took place when Prue Leith was playing the Cowardly Lion in a Wizard of Oz sketch. Noel Fielding was Dorothy, Paul Hollywood was the Tin Man, and Sandi Toksvig played the scarecrow.

This sketch was in the first episode of the most recent series of The Great British Bake Off, so Prue must have been injured for the entire season!

