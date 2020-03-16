Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following weeks of pottery challenges, The Great Pottery Throw Down has crowned its 2020 winner – Rosa Wiland Holmes.

In the final week, Rosa and fellow co-finalists Jacob Chan and Matt Cronshaw had the task to create an Alice in Wonderland tea set.

The Channel 4 champion created a Cheshire cat sugar bowl with a tail-like spoon and a Queen of Hearts teapot with a heart-shaped hole. Rosa scooped the trophy after she impressed the judges with her attention to detail and exceptional work.

So, let’s meet The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 winner, including her business and Instagram!

Meet Rosa Wiland Holmes

Rosa is a 44-year-old former fashion designer.

Born in Copenhagen, she now lives with her family in Buckinghamshire.

She studied at the Danish Design School in Copenhagen and after doing work experience in London, Rosa decided to move to England.

Since then, Rosa has worked for several fashion companies and started her own fashion children brand called Little Duckling. The line was very successful with items stocked to South Korea, Australia and John Lewis in the UK.

In 2012, Rosa closed the fashion brand and since then she has been working as a ceramics artist.

Rosa Holmes: Business

Outside of the Channel 4 show, Rosa is running her own business. From artwork to classes, she is the real definition of someone following their passion as a career.

In fact, she sells a large collection of ceramic pots and vases and teaches pottery classes to other enthusiasts.

Rosa also runs residential courses which sound like the perfect weekend getaway for wannabe potters.

For more information on the classes, you can head to her website.

Meet Rosa on Instagram

You can find Rosa on Instagram under the handle @ceramic_rosa_wiland_holmes.

Unsurprisingly, her feed is filled with ceramics, sculptures and artwork.

