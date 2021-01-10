Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 cast on Instagram: Hannah, Alon and Sally!











As The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 comes to our screens on January 10th, we thought we’d get to know the contestants and judges…

Twelve contestants who are into pottery are set challenges, following a similar competition format to The Great British Bake Off – but with clay.

Challenges during past seasons have involved throwing egg cups and making chess sets, with one contestant named potter of the week.

So who is taking part in the 2021 Great Pottery Throw Down?

Hannah. Picture: Channel 4

Rich

Richard Miller is a judge on the 2021 series, replacing 2020 judge Sue Pryke.

He was the show’s technician for several years!

The Surrey-based potter owns ceramic tiles business Froyle Tiles.

Keith

Judge Keith Brymer Jones is a ceramic designer.

He is also the head of design for ceramics wholesaler MAKE International.

The London-born potter made his first bit of ceramics aged 11, going on to become an apprentice for Harefield Pottery in London at 18.

He then started out at his first studio in Highgate, hand-making ceramics for Conran, Habitat, Barneys NY, Monsoon, Laura Ashley, and Heals.

Siobhan

Host Siobhan McSweeney is best known as Sister Michael on Derry Girls.

She will replace 2020 host Melanie Sykes on the show.

The actress, from Ireland, may be recognised for playing Mary McCurdy in The Fall and Boring Noreen in the film Extra Ordinary, amongst others.

Hannah

Hannah learned how to do ceramics while volunteering at a pottery studio.

Judging by her Instagram, she spends most of her time making ceramics!

She developed her ceramics skills by learning through “osmosis”.

Susan

Susan, from North East Scotland, is a library assistant and artist who got into painting and DIY as a child.

She is married to husband Ron, who she met in a pub in the Outer Hebrides.

He accidentally spilled her drink and offered to buy her another one – and their romance started from there!

Alon

Architecture student Alon Shahar was raised in Israel.

He’s the family’s resident chef and creates meals based on his heritage.

Alon owns pottery firm Oak Fired Clay, and is a regular traveller who has climbed the Peruvian mountains!

Sally

Sally Tully is a potter, glass maker, and art and design tutor.

She has her own business Sally Tully Ceramics.

The former graphic design student said she is at her happiest when she’s in a “t-shirt, jeans and covered in mud”.

Ara

Ara Moradian is a sculptor and ceramicist.

He has been sculpting since 2009 and making ceramics from 2016, and won the ceramics category in V&A Inspired by…2011.

Ara has a fashion background, and 25 years of working in British theatre!

Adam

Adam had been practising “a lot” of home-throwing ahead of the show.

He is also a support worker who says he “likes to make things”, and was previously in a wheelchair for 18 months after being run over by a car.

Adam is the co-owner of unique gifts and homeware firm Make It 11, which he runs with his partner Dan.

Irina

Irina is an executive ground staff worker for a private jet company.

Her fiance and son work in the same industry, as private pilots!

She says she loves to throw “feminine, floral, breath-taking romantic vases”.

Peter

Peter White went back to university to study a degree in ceramics – just before he turned 50 years old.

He has been teaching visual arts for almost 20 years.

Peter, from Buckinghamshire, runs his own business Woburn Sands Clay.

Henry

Henry is an activities organiser in an elderly residential home.

He taught himself to throw using a disused kick wheel, and owns ceramics business Pot Punk.

In his spare time, Henry is very active, as he loves trampolining, trapezing, unicycling and juggling.

Shenyue

Shenyue discovered pottery a year and a half ago.

She is a London model who ditched her former role in the corporate world.

Shenyue is now focusing on her ceramics work, making pots for her business Supper Ceramics.

Lee

Community nurse Lee is a crafter who picked up pottery 3 years ago.

He was influenced to start the hobby through an acquaintance.

From West Yorkshire, Lee runs The Nook Pottery and owns rescue dog Margot and Reginald the tortoise.

Jodie

Jodie is an NHS scrub nurse who took up pottery 2 years ago.

She took up the hobby while looking for something new to do in the winter.

Jodie also trains for triathlons and ironman competitions in her spare time!

