Great Pottery Throw Down 2021: Who is Rose? Meet the show's technician on Instagram!











Rose has been introduced as the Great Pottery Throw Down 2021's pottery technician. So who is she? We found her on Instagram…

As the Channel 4 show came back for its new series on Sunday (January 10th), we saw 12 contestants showcase their ceramic and pottery skills.

Amongst the cast were also the judges, as well as the pottery technician Rose, who was described by fans as having “great style”.

So who is Rose? We had a snoop on her Instagram to find out more!

Welcome to our new pottery studio technician, Rose! #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/wdZRhzPQb9 — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) January 10, 2021

Who is Rose?

Rose is the new pottery technician on The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Her ceramic work is a way for her to “delve into her identity” as a transwoman from Delft, the Netherlands, as stated on her website.

She is an award-winning potter, who has had four shows – including the 2019 BA Degree Show at City and Guilds of London Art School.

Even those of you who don't watch #PotterThrow Down might be interested in their new kiln technician.

Kiln Girl Rose

Making work about trans identity 🏳️‍⚧️ pottery technician on the Great Pottery Throw Down @potterythrowwww.etsy.com/uk/shop/RoseSchmits — Farah Mendlesohn (@effjayem) January 10, 2021

Rose on The Great Pottery Throw Down

Rose was introduced in the first episode of the 2021 series, taking the cheese sets for their first bisque firing, which hardens the clay before decoration.

She said the “petals of Irina’s flowers” worried her, showcasing her skills as a technician by saying it has a chance of breaking.

Sporting a multi-coloured bow tie, Rose also added that the thickness of Suzie’s pieces “really worried” her.

Very carefully 😂 https://t.co/hU4lVHg4w6 — Kiln Girl Rose (@RoseSchmits) January 10, 2021

Rose on Instagram

She describes herself as “Kiln Girl Rose”, adding “making work about trans identity” in her Instagram bio.

Rose also links her Etsy shop on her page, taking followers to her ceramic work, such as face masks, cups and stoneware vessels, to name a few!

She also uploads videos demonstrating the process of her work, which she has been doing at home while missing Studio Pottery London.

