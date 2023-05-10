The Greatest Auction fans were in disbelief after the ‘Never Liked This Banksy’ concrete block was sold for a staggering £250,000.

Channel 4‘s new series premiered on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) with presenter AJ Odudu and an exciting cast of art dealers and collectors.

Viewers at home were stunned after one art collector paid £250k for a painting on a concrete block, believed to be from anonymous artist Banksy.

Picture by Channel 4

Man spends £250k on ‘Never Liked This Banksy’ art

In Tuesday’s episode of The Greatest Auction, viewers saw exciting items from Tommy Cooper’s fez, to a jar of pickled pig foetuses and an array of Buzzcocks ephemera.

The debut episode also featured a massive concrete block with the words ‘Never Liked This Banksy’ and the artist’s well-known rat painting, although it couldn’t be proven if the art was made by the low-key artist.

The bid for the concrete piece started at £35,000 before an art collector connecting via a call from Dubai offered a whopping £250,000.

After getting the painting, the man said that he got what he wanted and that he wouldn’t have gone above the offer because the sum was his absolute limit.

Fans in shock over the price of Banksy art

Viewers at home were in absolute disbelief at how much money was spent on the art piece believed to be from Banksy.

“I fell asleep in it and woke up at the end to see someone pay £250,000 for something ‘in the style of Banksy’,” one viewer reacted. “No provenance from what I could gather. Still, a fool and his money.”

“£250,000 for a bit of cement with spray paint on it?” another viewer questioned in shock.

Someone else wrote: “Banksy 250k, the world is going mad. I invite Banksy to come and paint on my wall and I will donate all the money to a worthy cause.”

AJ Odudu reacts to the deal

The seller of the Banksy art piece is unknown but they sent a representative named Justin to manage the deal. Justin and AJ Odudu sat together when the bidding started.

After the deal was completed, AJ turned to Justin and told him: “Well done! I tell you what, you were right not to be nervous weren’t you!”

Justin said that he wasn’t Banky nor he was representing the anonymous artist. He added that while the art piece was carefully examined, they weren’t absolutely sure if the painting was made by the artist.

WATCH THE GREATEST AUCTION EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4