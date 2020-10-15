Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke returns on Channel 4 for a new series – so who is the architect Greg Blee and does he have an Instagram?

After three successful runs, the makeover programme is back for a new season on our screens, bringing new residential renovations across the UK.

The Channel 4 show is fronted by George Clark with the help of architect Greg Blee who has made appearances in the previous series.

So, who is Greg Blee? Here’s everything you need to know about the architect from Ugly House to Lovely House!

Who is Greg Blee?

Greg Blee is an architect and co-founder of Blee Halligan Architects.

He studied Architecture at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London.

Aside from his architectural degree, his passion for architecture comes from his grandfather, Sir Basil Spence, who was a celebrated Scottish architect. He is best known for his work rebuilding the Coventry Cathedral and numerous other buildings in the Modernist/Brutalist style.

Greg and his friend from university, Lee Halligan, founded Bee Halligan Architects in 2014.

Within the first year of their launch, they landed their first big project – the master planning of an eco-lodge resort on the island of Montserrat.

Greg Blee on Ugly House to Lovely House

This isn’t Greg’s first appearance on the Channel 4 programme. He made his debut in the first-ever series of Ugly House to Lovely House back in 2016.

Since then, the architect has appeared in a number of episodes where he has helped many clients with their dream home makeovers.

As per information on Blee Halligan Architects, Greg is an expert in designs that integrate buildings with their surroundings.

He works to “enhance the original charm of the canvas in front of him” and design houses that fit with the landscape.

Is Greg Blee on Instagram?

Yes, Greg is on Instagram, however, his profile is private. He has 254 posts and just over 1k followers.

You can find him under the handle @gregoryblee.

