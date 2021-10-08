Greg Davies hilarious 'draped on couch' clip recreated by Taskmaster fans











Taskmaster Thursdays are always guaranteed to have you in laughing stitches, especially when Greg Davies is draped over a couch…

Fans could not wait to tune in on October 7th, when the Channel 4 comedy-based show promised to show Greg lying on Desiree’s ‘fainting couch’.

Every episode sees a group of comedians tasked with incredibly random challenges, such as Alan Davies getting into a bath with rubber ducks.

Yeah, if you thought that wasn’t unique enough, Greg Davies was meant to be seen lying across Desiree‘s velvet couch on the show. So what happened?

Greg Davies draped over couch

At the beginning of the October 7th episode, viewers were informed that Greg Davies would be seen draped over Desiree’s fainting couch.

As Greg doesn’t usually get involved with challenges, and is always seen sat down on his throne, there’s no surprise fans were excited.

The couch was a purple velvet number used by comedian Desiree Burch.

However, by the time the episode went off the air, there had been no clip shown of Greg lying on the couch.

What happened to the couch clip?

Greg lying on the couch has been kept private, by him and a photography team. There’s no real explanation for why we never got to see it, sadly.

He was likely using an empty comedy-based promise when it was revealed he would lie on the winning couch, much to fan disappointment.

Maybe he was just trying to motivate or tease the comedians…

However, Channel 4 did freeze for a while due to ongoing issues with the network, so it could well be that this affected the clip being shown.

Desiree revealed:

I hurt for all of us. Sadly, I only have one half of the BFF necklace—the purple couch. Greg and a photo shoot have the other.

I’m sorry, we DIDNT get to see greg draping himself on the chaise lounge ?? #taskmaster — Molly ✨ (@mollymaster7) October 7, 2021

Taskmaster fans recreate the clip

When the clip of Greg draped over the couch did not air, Taskmaster viewers used their creative skills to give fans some closure.

Here’s some of the best imaginative memes on Twitter:

Please enjoy my ridiculous attempt at giving everyone some closure.😆 pic.twitter.com/MkEE5hasKP — Shirily (@Girl_B) October 8, 2021

behind the scenes of greg after the show pic.twitter.com/y6uXYAWKcl — JACOB BATHEAD ⟠ (@JacobBathead) October 7, 2021

I'm pleased @destheray gets to keep her purple crash couch.



She can lie on it and have scantily clad servants feed her sand #Taskmaster — Martin Kelly (was Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend) (@disableddaddy) October 7, 2021

