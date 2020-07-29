Hannah and Jake Graf’s journey to parenthood is the subject of Our Baby: A Modern Miracle.

The film which aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday, July 28th follows the transgender couple on their journey to start a family. This intimate film sees them battle prejudices and the struggle of their surrogate giving birth in the middle of lockdown.

But many viewers had questions about how Jake and Hannah are doing now, now that they have a baby in their lives. We’ve gone searching for updates on the Modern Miracle couple. Find out how they’re doing here.

Who is Jake Graf?

Jake, 42, is an international award-winning director, writer and actor from London. Some of his notable roles over the years have been in The Danish Girl (2015) and Colette (2018). Jake also recently starred in ITV’s drama series Butterfly.

In 2008, Jake transitioned and began his career in film just a couple of years later. Concerned with the lack of trans representation on screen, Jake made his first short film, XWHY, in 2011.

In 2015, Jake was a panelist at the first trans specific event at The White House, and the next year he was invited to present in Speaker’s House, Westminster. In July 2017, his short film about legislative change was launched in The Houses of Parliament.

Meet Hannah

Captain Hannah Graf (née Winterbourne) is a 33-year-old officer of the British Army. She serves with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and is a decorated officer, having served in Afghanistan, Kenya and Canada.

Hannah came out as transgender in 2013, and became one of the highest ranking transgender soldiers within the British Army.

Hannah was awarded an MBE in the 2019 New Years Honours List, receiving the award from Prince William in June 2019. She has since retired from the Army and now works in financial crime.

Jake and Hannah Graf: Relationship timeline

Jake and Hannah met in December 2015, and although their careers kept them apart for a while, they knew they were meant to be together.

In September 2017, while on holiday in New York, Jake proposed to Hannah. They were married just a few months later in March 2018 in a small, intimate wedding of family and friends. The couple now live together in South London.

Knowing that they wanted to start a family, the couple started searching for a surrogate after they were married. Jake’s eggs had been frozen several years ago when he stopped taking testosterone temporarily. They then found a sperm donor who matched Hannah’s description.

Their daughter, Millie, was born on August 14th, 2020. The couple’s surrogate, Laura, gave birth in Northern Ireland at the height of lockdown, meaning Jake and Hannah could not be there for the birth.

Ever since Millie’s birth, Hannah and Jake have been keeping their fans updated on Instagram. Check out Hannah @hannahw253 and Jake @jake_graf5.

