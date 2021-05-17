Made in Chelsea: Who are Hannah and Jake Graf? Meet the couple on Instagram!











Made in Chelsea introduces viewers to couple Hannah and Jake Graf during series 21. The pair catch up with Ollie and Gareth Locke and discuss the couple’s surrogacy journey.

Made in Chelsea series 21 has had its fair share of drama so far. From Maeva and Miles to Reza and Ruby’s relationship woes, there’s never a dull moment in SW3. Thankfully there are some heartwarming moments in the E4 series including that of Ollie and Gareth Locke’s marriage and journey to having a family.

Who are Hannah and Jake Graf?

Hannah and Jake Graf are a transgender couple whose journey to parenthood was featured on Channel 4 show Our Baby: A Modern Miracle in 2020.

Actor Jake is 42 years old and comes from London. Some of his acting roles have included Henri in The Danish Girl (2015) and Gaston de Caillavet in Colette (2018).

His wife, Hannah Graf MBE, is 33 years old ad served in the British Army with Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Both Jake and Hannah transitioned in their lives with Jake transitioning in 2008 and Hannah coming out as transgender in 2013, making her one of the highest-ranking transgender soldiers within the British Army.

Hannah and Jake appear in Made in Chelsea in 2021

Hannah and Jake Graf star in Made in Chelsea series 21 episode 8 and talk all-things surrogacy with Ollie and Gareth Locke.

After tying the knot in 2020, Gareth and Ollie are planning on starting a family.

The couple are relocating to America to begin their IVF journey. Hannah and Jake feature in the MIC episode on May 17th, 2021.

Hannah and Jake are transgender activists. They had their first child together via IVF in 2020.

Meet Hannah and Jake Graf Instagram

Both Hannah and Jake are on Instagram. Their IG pages are jam-packed with photos of their family of three. The couple has a daughter named Millie who was born in April 2020. They also often post throwback pics and holiday snaps!

Hannah is on Instagram @hannahw253 with over 52k followers.

Jake can be found under the handle @jake_graf5 with over 100k followers.

