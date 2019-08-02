Has anyone won The 100k Drop? How much money did they get?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

British game show The 100k Drop airs on Channel 4 during the week.

It first aired in 2010 as The Million Pound Drop and for a few years, Davina McCall hosted a live show between 2010 and 2015. Special episodes of the show have seen Alan Carr and Phil Spencer present The 100k Drop for Stand Up to Cancer and The Channel 4 Mash-Up.

The new lower prize fund was announced in 2018 and series 3 of the show kicked off from July 15th 2019.

So has anyone won The 100k Drop? And why was the prize money lowered?

Has anyone won the 100k drop?

Yes! Series 2 of the show saw David and Jonathan beat The 100k Drop.

The two contestants made it to the final question with £75,000. Then Davina asked the all-important question: “Which of these European countries is home to more UNESCO World Heritage Sites?”.

The options were Greece or Italy and David and Jonathan opted for Italy, luckily!

They took home the biggest cash prize of the series so far, £75,000.

Did anyone win The Million Pound Drop?

According to Channel 4, the biggest winners of The Million Pound Drop was Essex couple, Nick and Katie.

They took home a quarter of a million pounds and played the show online before they took on the challenge for real.

If you’ve brushed up on your general knowledge and fancy giving the gameshow a go then you can do online here. Of course, now the maximum prize money is £100, 000.

Why did the prize fund get lowered?

The show was axed from Channel 4 for two years, however, with a suggestion of a daytime slot and a lower prize fund, The 100k Drop was renewed in 2018. In the new 100k version of the show, everything is still very much the same.

Faced with a maximum of seven questions the contestants have four answer choices to choose from for the first three questions and a 60-second time limit.

After that, they get three choices and 45 seconds. And for the last question, the contestants are to choose between two answers and have 45 seconds again.

The cash is put into 40 wads of £2,500 and is made up of £10 notes rather than The Million Pound Drop’s £50 notes.

