Has Made in Chelsea season 19 finished? Why isn’t the 2020 series on TV tonight?

Made in Chelsea is the perfect binge-worthy series that provides much-needed escapism during the quarantine period.

Every season brings back the posh lives of Chelsea’s residents as they deal through breaks-ups, fallouts, bombshell arrivals and jealous exes.

And since its first broadcast back in 2011, viewers have found themselves emotionally involved in their glamorous and dramatic lives.

However, Made in Chelsea won’t return with a new episode tonight (May 4th). So, has season 19 finished now?

Has Made in Chelsea season 19 finished?

Yes, season 19 has finished. The show aired its sixth and final episode on Monday, April 27th.

However, E4 usually airs 12 episodes in each season, so the cast of Made in Chelsea might have filmed six more instalments.

It’s unknown if the channel will broadcast the remaining 6 episodes as part of season 19 or as part of the show’s next series.

Is Made in Chelsea on tonight?

Yes, Made in Chelsea is on tonight, Monday, May 4th at 9 pm. However, E4 won’t broadcast a new episode as series 19 has come to an end.

Instead, tonight’s instalment is called Made in Chelsea Favourites which will see cast members get together and reminisce some of the show’s most memorable moments.

The show’s Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson and Alex Mytton will be taking a trip down memory lane as they discuss their most disastrous relationships in past series of Made in Chelsea.

When is Made in Chelsea back for new series?

Unknown!

There’s been no official confirmation on when E4 will bring Made in Chelsea back for a new series on our screens.

The channel typically airs two or more seasons each year, so we should expect the return of the reality show later this autumn.

The earliest we expect to hear for Made in Chelsea’s new series would be in late summer.

