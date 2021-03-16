The Circle 2021: Who is Hashu? Age, career and Instagram of Channel 4 star!











YouTube personality Hashu is one of the stars on The Circle 2021 series – here’s more about him, including age and Instagram.

Following the end of the celebrity edition, The Circle is back for its new season, starting from Tuesday, March 16th.

The aim of the series is to be voted the most popular contestant, either as yourself or as a catfish, while keeping in touch with the rest virtually.

So, who is Hashu? Here’s everything you need to know about the Circle 2021 star!

Hashu Mohammed

Who is Hashu? Age of Circle star

Hashu is a 28-year-old YouTuber and content creator who lives in Birmingham.

The Circle star is already a popular personality on the internet as he has gained nearly 30k subscribers on his YouTube channel (SMASHBengali).

Hashu rose to fame among his social media followers for creating prank videos and hilarious interviews with the public.

He already has the pranking and catfishing skills so the Channel 4 programme will be a good opportunity to put these on a test.

Hashu Mohammed

Hashu talks about The Circle

The Circle 2021 star is taking part on the show as his uncle Syed, a first generation migrant Bengali restaurant owner that came to the UK in the ’70s.

Talking more about his appearance on the Channel 4 show, Hashu said:

“People see First generation migrants and often assume that they have a barrier to their ability to communicate with society due to English sometimes being their second language.

“I really want to take this opportunity to portray a character like that, and completely break them free of any assumptions that people might make about him. I want to show that that generation can have a real laugh too and see how people react.”

Follow Hashu on Instagram

Hashu enjoys a solid following on Instagram where he has amassed 7,844 followers.

Of course, this number is set to rocket after his appearance on The Circle’s 2021 series as viewers will be interested to know more about Hashu and his personal life.

You can find Hashu under the handle, if you already haven’t guessed it by now, @smashbengali.

