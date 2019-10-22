Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s sometimes hard to keep up with all the goings-on in SW3. The Made in Chelsea cast are changing their outfits, minds and friendship groups like there’s no tomorrow.

And episode 8 of the show came with a huge shocker as there seem to be sparks flying between Miles Nazaire and Emily Blackwell.

Tristan Phipps is also now back on the Chelsea scene and he’s single and ready to mingle.

So, is it official? Have Emily Blackwell and Tom Pearce split?

Emily Blackwell and Tom Pearce split

It looks as though Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell has split with her long term boyfriend, Tom Pearce.

As of November 2018, the pair went Instagram official, however, it seems that almost a year later the romance is over.

Episode 8 of Made in Chelsea series 18 saw Emily say to Miles Nazaire and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo she hadn’t been single long and that people probably still assume that she’s in a relationship.

The last photo on Emily’s Instagram that features Tom was posted in May 2019.

OMG: Celebrity Coach Trip: Who is Francis Boulle? Podcast with Jamie Laing to Made in Chelsea!

Who is Tom Pearce?

Tom Pearce is no stranger to reality TV as he appeared on The Only Way is Essex from 2012-2014.

Appearing as best friend of James ‘Diags’ Bennewith and Dan Edgar, Tom was very much a part of the main group of TOWIE lads.

From his Instagram account, today it looks as though he spends a lot of time with Joey Essex, as well as his on-screen BFF’s Dan and Diags.

Tom, 29, is an equity trader, however it looks like he and Joey Essex have now gone into business together. Chaga Cha is their drinks brand which launched in 2019.

Emily and Miles Nazaire

Episode 8 of Made in Chelsea series 18 saw Emily and Miles in a whole new light.

The pair, who are flatmates, had separate conversations with their friends which insinuated that there could be some kind of spark between them.

Then, when Miles and Emily got talking to each other the pair arranged a gym session together.

And although things look to be to hotting up between Miles and Emily, Tristan Phipps is also back on the SW3 scene. Episode 9 could see some kind of showdown between Emily and Verity Bowditch over him!

SEE ALSO: Olivia Bentley photography: Made In Chelsea star’s creative side explored!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE