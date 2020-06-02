Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

My F-ing Tourette’s Family is back on Channel 4 this Tuesday, June 2nd for a repeat of the documentary.

The one-off special takes a look at the Davies-Monk family, who have not one, but two children with Tourette’s syndrome.

As the original aired back in May 2018, many viewers are wondering how the Davies-Monk family are doing in 2020. So, we’ve done some digging!

Meet the Davies-Monk family

Richard and Hayley Davies-Monk are from Upper Heyford, near Bicester in Oxfordshire. Richard is a print supervisor for Oxuniprint. He has worked there since April 2015. It is unconfirmed what Hayley does.

The couple are parents to Spencer and Lewis, who both suffer from Tourette’s.

Spencer first showed signs of tics when he was just seven. He would sniff and snort, which he says he couldn’t help doing. Then, Lewis was five when he began to show the same signs.

The Davies-Monk family’s first appearance on telly was not actually My F-ing Tourette’s Family. In fact, back in 2013, Spencer Davies-Monk appeared on BBC One’s Inside Out South.

Where are the Davies-Monk family now?

Two years on from the show’s original broadcast, it doesn’t seem that much has changed in the Davies-Monks lives from what we found on social media.

Richard regularly tweets about Tourette’s and important public awareness of the syndrome. He even commented on the Channel 4 documentary The Mum Who Got Tourette’s which aired earlier this year.

We found Spencer on Instagram, where he has over 2,000 followers. You can find him under the handle @s pencer_tourettes_support .

We also found Richard on Instagram, however his account is private.

How watch watch My F-ing Tourette’s Family

The episode will air on Tuesday, June 2nd 2020 at 10 pm on Channel 4.

It was available to stream on 4oD even before the repeat aired and is likely to stay on the catch-up channel for a while.

Spencer will be 15 years old this year and Lewis 11.

