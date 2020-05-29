Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Thursday nights are dedicated to First Dates Hotel on Channel 4.

The new series kicked on April 30th with a new cast of daters looking for love and romance while they’re on holiday in Italy. The show is filmed at the luxury Aquapetra Resort & Spa and what a better way to find your future partner in a sunny and warm destination like this.

In episode 5 (Thursday, May 28th), singleton Hayley checked in the hotel to have a date with Nick.

So, let’s meet Hayley on Instagram and find out if the two are still together after First Dates Hotel!

Meet Hayley Wilkins

Hayley is a 34-year-old care home manager from East Grinstead. She takes care of young adults with learning disabilities and challenging behaviour at the care home called the Magellan House.

The First Dates Hotel star revealed that she has “put her whole life into it” and said that she treats the people she takes care of as her own children.

According to this article from Pathway Healthcare, Hayley won the National Learning Disabilities Award for her outstanding work at the care home. In addition, she has run many fundraising campaigns, raising money for many residents and care homes throughout her career.

Follow Hayley on Instagram

We found Hayley on Instagram!

Outside of her busy work as a care home manager, Hayley makes collabs with other brands on Instagram and shares travel and outfit posts.

In fact, she is an ambassador for the clothing brand Elite Movement Apparel. You can follow Hayley @hayleywilkinshealth.

Are Hayley and Nick still together?

No, Hayley and Nick are no longer together!

The end credits of First Dates Hotel showed that the two enjoyed more dates after coming back to the UK.

However, we found Hayley on Facebook where one follower asked her: “So being nosy are u with him or not after the date?” to which Hayley replied: “nooooo !!!”

