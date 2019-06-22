Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sheila Hancock and Gyles Brandreth’s commentary of British TV could be one of the most entertaining things on telly.

Although their faces are less recognisable than that of Little Mix or Kelly Osborne, they’re still stealing the show.

The mature best friends are taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox for 2019 and have been watching everything from Naked Attraction to Love Island.

So, who are Sheila and Gyles from Celebrity Gogglebox? What are their jobs?

Gyles and Sheila are one of the older pairs to take part in Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up For Cancer.

The duo often have each other in fits of laughter as they watch the week’s TV – they’ve been dubbed the “celebrity version of Mary and Giles” on Twitter.

Shiela is 86 years old and Gyles is 71.

Episode 2 saw Gyles have to explain exactly what ‘fanny flutters’ were to poor Shiela.

Sheila Hancock – career

Sheila started out her career in the West End and Broadway in the 50’s and 60’s.

As well as working as an actress on stage she ventured into TV in the 1960’s, too.

She’s presented documentaries for the BBC and appeared in Casualty in 2016.

Sheila has starred in huge films such as The Boy in the Striped Pajamas in 2008 and more recently played Edie in the 2017 movie which follows the journey of an 83-year-old after her husband dies.

Still acting right into her late eighties, Sheila plays the role of Mimi Vincent in TV series Delicious in 2019.

Yay, it’s time for #CelebrityGogglebox! Looking forward to more fun from Sheila and Gyles. — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) June 21, 2019

What does Gyles Brandreth do for a living? Why is he famous?

Gyles’ jobs span more areas than one including TV, radio, writing and politics.

He worked as a Conservative MP from 1992-1997 and has written speeches for three Prime Ministers.

Since the 1970’s he’s written books on everything from Scrabble to English grammar.

With writing and broadcasting experience under his belt, Gyles is now “one of Britain’s most sought-after ceremony hosts” according to his website.

#CelebrityGogglebox please give Sheila & Giles a regular slot, they are fabulous together 👍 — Liz McVey (@liz_mcvey) June 21, 2019

