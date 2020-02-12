Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Channel 4 game show 8 Out of 10 Cats is back with series 22 this year.

The comedy panel show is hosted by English comedian Jimmy Carr, using statistics and a series of opinion polls for discussion.

Over the past 14 years of the show, there have been a number of celebrity guests, as well as various team captains. Rob Beckett and Katherine Ryan are the current team captains on the show.

But how does exactly 8 out of 10 Cats work? We’ve done some digging to explain the format, scoring and name of the popular quiz show.

The cast of 8 out of 10 Cats

8 out of 10 Cats consists of two teams with one regular team captain and two celebrity guests.

Rob Beckett has been a team captain since the 19th series, after taking over from comedian Sean Lock.

In the opposite team, Katherine Ryan joined as team captain for the show’s current series 22.

The concept of 8 out of 10 Cats explained

8 out of 10 Cats relies on polls and surveys from the general public, asking people about their opinion on a number of different things.

Then the panellists on the show discuss those topics on specific rounds where they need to guess the audience’s answers.

For example current polls include:

“What Are You Talking About? ” – this poll asks the public what they were talking about in the past week and then panellists have to guess the top three answers

” – this poll asks the public what they were talking about in the past week and then panellists have to guess the top three answers “Pick of the Polls” – the teams are given four pictures to pick from and are given a poll based on that picture

How does the scoring work?

After the panellists come up with a definitive answer regarding what they think most people would pick, then points are allocated.

However, it is said that the points often do not add up correctly, since the programme is edited to fit its 26-minute slot.

Where is 8 out of 10 Cats filmed and is it scripted?

The original show was filmed the day before broadcast with a live studio audience at the BBC Television Centre.

But since moving to Channel 4 and E4, the format of the show has changed.

Multiple episodes are now recorded back-to-back and filming currently takes place at the Pinewood Studios in West London with a live studio.

Unlike previous seasons, the show doesn’t cover topical themes since it films a couple of episodes in one day.

Why is it called 8 out of 10 Cats?

The name of the show comes from the popular advertising line for cat food Whiskas which says that “8 out of 10 owners said their cats prefer it”.

