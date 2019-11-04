Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Made in Chelsea is E4’s reality TV show which takes a look at the lavish lifestyles of the 20-somethings that live in London’s SW3 postcode.

Series 18 started from September 2nd 2019 airing in its usual time slot of 9 pm.

Tristan has become something of Chelsea’s main man since his return from South Africa in season 18.

He’s had more than one girl vying for his attention and episode 10 of the series could see a catfight on the cards. Let’s take a look at MIC’s Tristan Phipps: Age, girlfriend and more!

Tristan Phipps: Age

Most of the Made in Chelsea cast are in their twenties and, following suit, so is Tristan.

The handsome chap is 24 years old in 2019 meaning that he’d have been born in 1995.

Tristan was born in the same year as his co-stars Miles Nazaire and James Taylor.

Who is Tristan Phipps girlfriend in 2019?

As of November 2018, Tristan was dating Love Island star and pro surfer Laura Crane, however, in September 2019 their romance was over.

Storming onto the SW3 scene in late 2019, Tristan made it very clear that he was single and attracted the attention of both Emily Blackwell and Verity Bowditch.

And while it’s unconfirmed as things haven’t played out on screen just yet, it seems that Verity and Tristan have grown pretty close from both of their Instagram stories.

Meet Tristan on Instagram

Tristan Phipps is on Instagram, showing off his mirage of South Africa snaps, under the handle @tristan.phipps.

Tristan took to Instagram in early 2019 to share photos of himself and now-ex-girlfriend Laura Crane. Now in 2019, he’s not shy of posting an Insta story or two of himself and his current love interest, Verity Bowditch.

The Made in Chelsea star has almost 30,000 followers, so he’s not doing too badly on the social media side of things, either.

