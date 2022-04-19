How Sophie Morgan's disability "made her life" after horrific car accident













The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer began last month, and the final has finally arrived.

The popular Channel 4 show is a spin-off for The Great British Bake Off, as we get to see our favourite celebs compete in the Bake Off tent. The show aims to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, a national fundraising campaign from Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK.

Sophie Morgan is amongst the contestants in the final four who believes she has what it takes to win the Bake Off crown. Reality Titbit have found out more about Sophie, including her career with Channel 4, her disability and how to catch up with the star on social media.

Who is Sophie Morgan?

Sophie Morgan is a television presenter and disability advocate. She is known for presenting on Channel 4, hosting shows such as Crufts and the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 37-year-old is from Crowborough, East Sussex, and was educated in South Croydon and Moray in Scotland.

Sophie has had numerous achievements in her life, such as inventing the Mannequal. The Mannequal is a wheelchair for mannequins, which Sophie urged fashion retailers to use in their shops. As a wheelchair user herself, she discussed how she want’s to see how clothes will look on herself whilst shopping.

What is Sophie Morgan’s disability?

Sophie was involved in a horrific car accident at the age of 18 which left her paralysed from the chest down. She suffered from a T6 spinal cord injury, which is known for affecting motor control and sensation from the top of the abdomen down, meaning that patients usually still have control over their head, neck, shoulders, arms and hands.

On an episode of Lorraine, Sophie explained that her disability has brought many positives to her life, which has led to her seeking out and wanting change in her life so it’s full of variety and excitement. She said on the show:

“I learnt the hard way that even the worst things that can happen to you can lead to the best of life”

She also explained that her disability did the opposite of ruin her life, as she said it “made my life”, which many people find hard to understand.

Keep up with Sophie Morgan Instagram

Sophie brings nothing but positive vibes to our screens, and viewers are loving her on Celebrity Bake Off.

If you’re a fan of Sophie and want to keep up with the star outside of the show, we’ve found her on Instagram – so it’s your lucky day. She currently has 46.5k followers, which is set to increase as viewers see her shine on Channel 4.

Her account is nothing short of inspiring, as she encourages followers to live their lives to the fullest with every post.

