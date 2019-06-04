Channel 4’s hilarious show combining celebrities and dating is back!
Celebs Go Dating series 7 has officially been confirmed and there’s still time to apply.
The 2019 lineup for the show has also been announced.
So, if you fancy wining and dining with your fave celeb then here’s how to apply for Celebs Go Dating 2019!
How to apply for Celebs Go Dating 2019
If you fancy yourself a celebrity romance, you can apply for the show here!
Season 7 of the show is likely to kick off from October 2019 so there’s probably not long left to apply.
Channel 4 doesn’t provide much in a way of advice for applicants but one thing they do say is the more you can tell them about yourself the better!
This is where it’s going to pay off to be a blabbermouth!
Celebs Go Dating 2019 – cast
The long-awaited announcement of a new Celebs Go Dating cast is always exciting.
The lineup for 2019 does not disappoint as a load of familiar faces will grace our screens looking for love.
Lee Ryan from Blue, Love Island’s Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson, Lady C, ex-TOWIE star Lauren Goodger and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry are all on the books for the dating agency.
📣NEW CELEBRITY CLIENTS REVEALED🚨 #CelebsGoDating is returning to @e4grams 😍🤩 Summer is nearly here as the Celebrity Dating Agency welcomes six new celebrities, all looking for a sizzling romance…So welcome… Jack Fincham☀️ Lauren Goodger💋 Lee Ryan🎵 Megan Barton Hanson🌴 Nathan Henry💖 Lady Colin Campbell 👑 Who would you like to take on a date? 🤔
When does Celebs Go Dating 2019 start?
It’s been a minute since Celebs Go Dating aired twice in one year but thankfully we’re getting a second instalment in 2019!
An official start date is yet to be released but the seventh series has definitely been confirmed.
Judging by the air dates of previous seasons, we would estimate that series 7 will kick off around October 14th 2019.
