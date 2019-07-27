Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s hilarious show combining celebrities and dating is back for a seveth series!

Celebs Go Dating series 7 is just around the corner and fortunately for single fans of the show, there’s still time to apply.

The 2019 star-studded lineup for the show has also been announced including TOWIE’s Chloe and Demi Sims, Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson, plus Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry… it’s reality TV royalty!

So, if you fancy wining and dining with your fave celeb then here’s how to apply for Celebs Go Dating 2019…

How to apply for Celebs Go Dating 2019

If you fancy yourself a celebrity romance, you can apply for the show here!

Season 7 of the show is likely to kick off from October 2019, so there’s probably not long left to apply.

One thing the application does note is that “The application window for the Programme will open and close at the Company’s sole discretion”, therefore it could literally close at any time, so get applying!

Channel 4 doesn’t provide much in a way of advice for applicants but one thing they do say is the more you can tell them about yourself the better!

This is where it’s going to pay off to be a blabbermouth!

Which celebs are in the Celebs Go Dating 2019 lineup?

The long-awaited announcement of a new Celebs Go Dating cast is always exciting.

And the lineup for 2019 does not disappoint as a load of familiar faces will grace our screens looking for love.

Lee Ryan from Blue, Love Island’s Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson, Lady C, ex-TOWIE star Lauren Goodger and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry are all on the books for the dating agency.

And last-minute additions Chloe and Demi Sims signed up as well. After a rough year of looking for love for the Essex sister duo hopefully the Agency will be able to sort them out some sorts!

When does Celebs Go Dating 2019 start?

It’s been a minute since Celebs Go Dating aired twice in one year but thankfully we’re getting a second instalment in 2019.

The official start date is Monday, August 5th 2019. The series will carry on airing on Channel 4.

It looks like just as Love Island finishes at the end of July 2019 we’ll get a nice dose of Celebs Go Dating to fill that 9 pm slot.

CATCH UP WITH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 6 ON THE ALL4 PLAYER.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE