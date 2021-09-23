How to apply for Gogglebox - Channel 4 is looking for new cast members











The latest series of Gogglebox kickstarted this September and viewers were delighted as our favourite families returned to our screens for the recap of the week’s telly.

But have you ever wondered what it would be like to be on the show?

Well, look no further as the next series of the Channel 4 hit show is officially taking applications!

If you fancy getting paid to watch telly in your PJ’s then here’s how to apply for Gogglebox.

How to apply for Gogglebox

This year, there isn’t an official application process to be on Gogglebox.

It is rumoured that Channel 4 staff will be on the lookout for potential cast members in pubs and shops within local communities.

People have normally sent official applications to [email protected] in the past but this is not the case for the upcoming series.

Previously, the show’s creator Stephen Lambert said “everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show” when it first started.

Channel 4 applications are also open for many other hit shows such as Married at First Sight UK, Naked Attraction and Come Dine With Me. If you fancy applying, then go for it here.

Screenshot: Gogglebox S15 E13 – 4oD

Who are they looking for?

The Channel 4 show’s executive producer Victoria Ray revealed what she looks for in potential Gogglebox cast members.

“We pick people who don’t want to be on telly,” she said. “The ideal people are the ones who don’t know that they’re funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and who don’t necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

“It’s good when they have no filter because then they don’t second-guess themselves when they’re talking.

“We basically want people that you can warm to and want to see in your living rooms.”

How much do Goggleboxers get paid?

Although it just looks like pure fun, lots of work goes into Gogglebox.

The Goggleboxers spend about 12 hours a week filming and according to The Sun, each of the families receives £1,500 per month.

In 2017, during her time on I’m A Celebrity, ex-Goggleboxer, Scarlett Moffatt revealed that she paid off her parents’ mortgage using her wages from the show – so they can’t be paid too badly!

Keep an eye out on the Gogglebox Twitter and Instagram pages for updates on how you could get this dream job.

