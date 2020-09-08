Love It or List It sees homeowners face their hardest decisions – should they sell or keep their houses? Here’s how to apply for the HGTV and Channel 4 series.

Since its premiere in 2008, Love It or List It has offered escapism for many viewers at home. The original series is a Canadian-American production which aired on HGTV, W Network and OWN Canada.

The programme has gained so much popularity that it branched out in the UK under the name Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It in 2015. The show also has an Australian spin-off.

So, how can you get on Love It or List It? Here’s the application process for the HGTV and Channel 4 series explained.

Love It or List It: How to join the HGTV show

Applications to the HGTV series can be made via email or post. To be eligible, the show states that contestants must be “outgoing, energetic, opinionated and fun” and need expert advice by designers and construction specialists.

Moreover, those who wish to have their homes renovated need to have a budget of $70,000 and be available “for up to 7 weekdays of filming.”

Love It or List it adds that applicants must live in Raleigh-Durham or within a 45-minute drive of the Triangle in North Carolina.

The full application can be downloaded from the website of HGTV.

I have an obsession with "Love It or List it" on HGTV. What's worse is they are airing episodes of the series for the rest of the day. Dangerous waters we are in. pic.twitter.com/Kkhle4jFcv — Aaron Stevens (@AaronStevens44) September 7, 2020

Love It or List It: How to join the Channel 4 show

For applicants in the UK, the application process is available on Channel 4‘s website.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It is produced by Raise The Roof Productions and you can get in touch with the company’s email address for direct application. Simply email [email protected]

The latest season aired last year and an air date for the new series hasn’t been confirmed at the time of publication. In a Twitter post earlier this year, the programme tweeted that they are looking for families for the next series.

Fans of the UK version can catch up with old episodes via Channel 4‘s hub.

Hope everyone is keeping safe and well. We’re keeping busy by looking for families for our next series of Love it Or List it ready for filming later in the year. If you’re interested please email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/LZcRpJLTwX — Love It or List It (@LoveitListitUK) March 26, 2020

