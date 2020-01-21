University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Dr Xand and Helen Lawal are back for a fifth series of How to Lose Weight Well this January, helping you carry out your New Year’s resolutions and kick off the decade on the right foot.

In the third episode (Monday, January 20th), viewers were introduced to a rather bold and exciting new diet: the Israeli Diet.

Here’s what the diet entails and how to follow the plan laid out on How to Lose Weight Well.

What is the Israeli Army diet?

The Israeli Army diet is an intensely restrictive diet from the 1970s involving extreme calorie deprivation. It eliminates everything apart from one food group at a time.

Aiman agreed to take on the challenge, while his partner Stephen took on the much more favourable ‘Russian Air Force diet’. The two are the 8-day dieters called ‘Crashers’ on How to Lose Weight Well.

The Israeli Army diet revolves around four phases, each lasting two days. For the first phase, you can only eat apples; the second phase, cheese; the third is chicken; the fourth is salad.

While you are on the diet, you have to drink four litres of water per day. You also can consume as much of the food as you like, prepared in whatever way you fancy.

Does the diet actually work?

Aiman was not too keen on the diet and when he dove into his bowl of apple puree, he admitted he’d rather “be having a burger.”

But the diet was a resounding success!

At the beginning of the process, Aiman was 11 stone 6 lbs. At the end of the diet, he was 10 stone 12 lbs.

Meaning in just eight days, Aiman shed eight pounds!

