Jamie Oliver is back with a fantastic new foodie series on Channel 4, seeking to revolutionise the way we cook veg with his Meat-Free Meals!

Placing the veg at the heart of everything he cooks on the show, Jamie elevates what some consider a side dish to the main event of every meal.

Episode 4 (Monday, September 23rd) saw Jamie take on Pad Thai and mix up the way we roast potatoes, but the dish which had all viewers drooling was his cauliflower cheese pizza pie.

Here’s how to make the recipe from episode 4… prepare to never cook cauliflower cheese the usual way again!

Ingredients

There are two separate stages that need to be completed before you can start assembling the pizza pie. First, the dough, then the cauliflower cheese.

For the pizza pie dough you will need 500g of strong white flour, 7g of yeast with 300ml of lukewarm water.

For the cauliflower cheese you will need an onion, 50g of butter, 4 fresh bay leaves, 2 tablespoons of flour, 700ml of whole milk, 2 teaspoons of English mustard, 120g of cheddar cheese and a whole cauliflower.

Obviously salt and pepper are essential for this recipe, so season where necessary and to taste.

How to make the pizza pie crust

Step 1: Make a mound of your flour, with some on the side for dusting. Create a well in the centre of the mound and place the yeast and lukewarm water in the centre… get mixing!

Step 2: When you have slowly mixed in the flour, water and yeast into a rough ball, get kneading.

Step 3: By the time you have reached “an elastic, stretchable, wet but not sticky dough,” roll it into a ball and dust flour over it.

Step 4: Place it into a well greased bowl – preferably olive oil – cover with a hot, damp cloth and leave it to rise for an hour.

Cauliflower cheese please!

Jamie says that cauliflower cheese is one of his Sunday roast essentials but here he’s placing the delicious creamy veg dish in a whole way!

Step 1: Finely slice one onion and place it into a medium-heat pan with 50g of melted butter.

Step 2: Add four fresh bay leaves and splash of water. Fry the whole lot for ten minutes on a medium heat.

Step 3: Add 2 tablespoons of flour to thicken the onion and butter mix.

Step 4: Slowly pour in the milk, stirring continuously, until you reach a silky white sauce. Make sure there aren’t any lumps!

Step 5: Add 2 teaspoons of English mustard for a kick.

Step 6: Chop up a whole cauliflower – stalks and all – and add to the white sauce. Keep on the med heat and stir occasionally for thirty minutes.

Step 7: Fold in 120g of cheddar cheese and let the mixture cool.

Time to assemble

You can choose any pan to cook your pizza pie in, depending on the slice size you’re after. But Jamie went for deep dish in the episode!

If you also want a deep dish pizza, then choose a large deep non-stick frying pan.

Step 1: Oil the pan and shape the dough to fit.

Step 2: Fold the cauliflower cheese into the pan then prove again until it’s doubled in size. Preheat the oven “full whack” while it’s proving.

Step 3: After the second prove, place the pizza pie in the oven for about 25 mins or until golden in colour. Jamie’s top tip is to place the pan at the bottom of the oven so it will help create a crunchy base.

