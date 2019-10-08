University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Jamie Oliver turned to all things spicy in episode 6 (Monday, October 7th) of Jamie’s Meat-Free Meals.

From spicy chilli to Middle Eastern pasties, Jamie travelled the world this episode seeking inspiration for veggie recipes that “pack a punch!”

But it was the transformation of a simple English root veg into a spiced, warming soup that really hooked viewers in.

Here’s how to make Jamie’s parsnip soup from Meat-Free Meals!

Ingredients

This recipe takes a humble ingredient and makes it taste luxurious and expensive.

To make the parsnip soup, you will need 800 g of parsnips, which is roughly 6 or 7 medium-sized parsnips.

You will also need 200 g of split red lentils, 4 uncooked poppadoms, 1 onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 1.5 litres of veggie stock and a thumb-sized piece of ginger. The spices required for the recipe are garam masala and cumin seeds.

To dress up the soup when it is ready to eat, you can add fresh coriander and natural yoghurt.

Parsnip croutons

The parsnip croutons to adorn the soup do make it look eccentric but it does wonders for the texture and flavour of the soup. They can be eaten with the soup or as a snack by themselves.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees – which is 350 Fahrenheit or gas mark 4.

Step 2: Quickly peel 2 of the parsnips into thin ribbons until you reach the core.

Step 3: Blanch – which means quickly boil – the ribbons in boiling water for around 30 seconds. Remove them and pat dry.

Step 4: Season your parsnip ribbons with salt and pepper on an oiled-up baking tray. Pop them in the oven for around 15 minutes or until they go golden brown and crispy!

How to make the parsnip soup

Step 1: Roughly chop the remaining parsnips (after the croutons have been made) and the onion.

Step 2: Add them to a large saucepan on a medium heat, along with a good glug of olive oil. Cover with a lid and let cook for 20 minutes, occasionally stirring and checking on them until they turn a nice golden colour.

Step 3: Peel and grate the garlic and ginger and add to the pan. Scatter in 1 teaspoon of garam masala, 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds and the split red lentils at the same time. Cook for five minutes.

Step 4: Jamie Oliver’s trick is to snap in pieces of uncooked poppadoms at the next stage.

Step 5: Add the vegetable stock and allow the mixture to simmer of a med-low heat for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and prepare to serve up!

Step 7: You can add herbs, natural yoghurt or chilli oil to dress up your dish. And definitely don’t forget the parsnip crips that go on top for a dramatic finish!

WATCH JAMIE’S MEAT-FREE MEALS MONDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE