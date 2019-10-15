University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Jamie Oliver is back on Channel 4 for a new series which places veggie cooking at the heart of each dish.

So far, Jamie’s Meat-Free Meals has shown the versatility of cauliflowers, parsnips and aubergines.

And one thing Jamie has definitely proven with his meat-free series, is that veg are anything but boring. With a little help of some spices, some technique and creativity, vegetables really are the star of the show.

Here’s how to make the stuffed aubergine curry from episode 7 (Monday, October 14th)!

Ingredients for the stuffed aubergine curry

For the curry paste recipe, you will need 1 onion, 4 cm piece of ginger, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 chillis (deseeded), fresh coriander and fresh curry leaves. The spices needed are 1 teaspoon each of cumin seeds , mustard seeds, ground turmeric, garam masala, and fenugreek seeds.

You will also need groundnut oil.

The curry needs 2 tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter, 1 tablespoon of mango chutney, 2 teaspoons of tamarind paste, 12 finger aubergines (800 g in total), 1 tin of coconut milk and 250 g of cherry tomatoes.

Make the aromatic curry paste

The first step is essential to make this curry slap-bang full of flavour. And it’s good to use for a variety of different dishes, so keep it in a jar for later use!

Step 1: Peel and quarter the onions, deseed the chillis and remove the coriander stalks. Blitz all of these together in a blender until they reach a fine paste.

Step 2: Get an ovenproof pan onto the hob – you will use it later for the curry as it’s a one-pan dish – and heat up two tablespoons of groundnut oil.

Step 3: Fry the spices in the oil and add the curry leaves.

Step 4: Tip in the fresh curry paste into the spice dish and cook for five mins.

How to make the aubergine curry

Once you have your basic curry paste out of the way, it’s time to get creative with the flavours, or start adding “flavour enhancers” as Jamie calls them. Then you’re on to stuffing!

Step 1: Add peanut butter, mango chutney and tamarind paste to the mix on the hob. You can add a splash of water if it gets too thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: If you have smaller aubergines, cut them into quarters lengthways. For the larger ones you’ll find in every supermarket, cut them in half then make slices across the outside.

Step 3: Stuff the aubergines with the spice paste and cover the outsides as well.

Step 4: Fry each side in the pan for a few minutes and then pour in a tin of coconut milk and “squash in” the cherry tomatoes.

Step 5: Cover the dish with tinfoil and place in the preheated oven (190 degrees) for 40 minutes. Take the tinfoil off halfway through cooking!

Step 6: Serve with basmati rice and fresh coriander.

