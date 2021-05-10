Who is in the cast of How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours? Meet Channel 4's Lucy, Eve and Gary!











Who is in the cast of How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours? Let’s meet experts Lucy Challenger, Eve Humphreys and Gary Usher on Instagram.

The Channel 4’s new series recently premiered which follows a team of consultants deliver much-needed financial help to contestants.

Host Anna Richardson is joined by three experts but who are they?

Let’s meet the cast of the Channel 4 series and find more about them.

Anna Richardson hosts How to Save a Grand with Eve, Gary & Anna

Anna Richardson

Anna Richardson is a presenter, writer and journalist who has appeared in other Channel 4 programmes.

One of her most famous presenting roles is on Naked Attraction, as well as other series such as Supersize vs Superskinny, The Sex Education Show and Secret Eaters.

Anna started her career on The Big Breakfast for Channel 4 and quickly became a well-known presenter for the television network.

She is in a relationship with fellow broadcaster and presenter Sue Perkins.

Lucy Challenger

Lucy is an Instagram personality and content creator.

She shot to stardom by sharing tips and tricks to thousands of followers across the world from her Instagram profile Lucy ‘Peachy’ Challenger.

Lucy started the account a few years ago and quickly gained a loyal fan base by posting content on bargains, cleaning and organising.

She found out about the opportunity last summer while she was in a beer garden in the Brecon Beacons. Channel 4 got in touch with Lucy after the network came across her account.

Eve Humphreys

Eve is the expert who provides budget DIY and decorating tips on the show.

The Channel 4 star runs the company Eve Humphreys Ltd which offers decorating services, kitchen installations, wallpapering and so much more. Find more information about the work from Eve’s official website.

Eve is on Instagram but the profile is currently set to private.

Gary Usher

Gary is a celebrity chef who handles the food side of things on the Channel 4 programme. He was born in St Albans, north London but raised in North Wales.

He is behind the Manchester restaurants Kala and Hispi, as well as sites across the north west including Sticky Walnut, Burnt Truffle and Pinion.

The chef offers tips and tricks on healthy, delicious and affordable meals to contestants.

