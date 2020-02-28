Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 4‘s Hunted is back on our screens with a brand new series this year and a bright new line-up of contestants.

The show challenges ordinary civilians to hide from a team of top detectives without leaving a trail behind themselves. For the purpose of that, they run to random cities across the UK and take only what they need.

The hunting lasts for 25 days, but only those who cover their tracks will get to the coveted money prize of £100,000. However, that’s not easy when there are highly-skilled investigators looking out for them.

One of Hunted’s investigators is Helen Chamberlain. Here’s everything you need to know about her, including her age, police career and Twitter.

Meet Helen Chamberlain

Helen, 52, is currently starring as one of the investigators on Hunted’s series 5. She is based in Yorkshire and has had a long-running police career.

Since October 2018, she’s been working as an independent safeguarding consultant after retiring as a chief superintendent.

Helen Chamberlain: Education and police career

According to Helen’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated with a 2:1 degree in Policing and Police Studies from the University of Portsmouth.

In the next five years, Helen worked as a bank cashier at Yorkshire Bank and then as an air stewardess for Monarch Airlines. In 1988, she joined South Yorkshire Police as a sergeant.

Then between 2004 and 2007, she was a staff officer at HMIC. But it was in 2007 when she joined back South Yorkshire Police as a chief inspector.

Between 2010 and 2018, she worked at Nottinghamshire Police where she was a chief superintendent and associate. She briefly worked for UK Home Office in 2018.

Head of Intelligence (Main series 5 Hunted)….ensuring all sources of information is critically analysed risk assessed and appropriately managed and delegated #Hunted @mwilliamsthomas pic.twitter.com/JbHrXDcU2c — Helen Chamberlain (@chamberlain310) February 20, 2020

Follow Helen Chamberlain on Twitter

We found Helen on Twitter! You can find her under the name of @chamberlain310. In her bio, she describes herself as a “devoted Swim Mum and Wife”.

She currently has 528 followers and regularly tweets, especially about series 5 of Hunted.

