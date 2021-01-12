









Ines and Bronson from Married At First Sight Australia said their vows the first time they laid eyes on each other. So where are they now?

They are just one couple amongst several who were given the ultimate test in 2019, having got married without getting to know each other first.

With series six of the Australian dating show currently airing on E4, fans are starting to wonder what happened next for Ines and Bronson.

So what happened to the couple? Here’s your 2021 update!

Ep6. Weddings – Bronson and Ines. Picture: Channel 4

Are Ines and Bronson still together?

No

Their initial wedding day may have sparked a possible romance, but they split during the third commitment ceremony.

The Married At First Sight couple began arguing from the get-go – including during their honeymoon in Port Douglas.

That was before Ines had an affair with co-star Sam Ball, who was paired with Elizabeth Sobinoff during the show.

Where is Ines now?

Ines spends most of her time as an ambassador for charity Bosnian Kids.

She mainly posts selfies, pictures with friends – or her puppy! However, there is no sign of a relationship on her Instagram photos.

Ines also has a YouTube channel with at least 590 subscribers, where she posts videos about food, fashion, beauty, and travel.

What happened next for Bronson?

Bronson is in a relationship with 30-year-old Hayley Wallis, from Perth.

In 2019, he dated pole dancer Melissa Dobson, before they later split.

He is also currently running his party boat business and publicly speaks out about re-homing homeless dogs in Bali.

