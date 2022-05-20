











Denise Van Outen has reacted to her now-ex Eddie Boxshall who was on Celebrity Gogglebox for a while. However, he is no longer a star of the show and will be replaced by Blue singer Duncan James, AKA Denise’s bestie.

TOWIE voiceover star Denise called it quits with Eddie after he reportedly sent women X-rated messages. Since then, questions have been circulating regarding whether she will still appear on Celebrity Gogglebox with him.

Well, the answer is a firm no. Instead, Denise will be joined by Duncan James on her sofa while reacting to the latest TV shows. Reality Titbit looked into how they know each other in the first place and just how close they really are.

Photo by Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Denise and Eddie’s split

Denise’s ex-fiance Eddie will no longer appear on Celebrity Gogglebox, which he has been starring on alongside her for years. Reports say that he was sending X-rated messages to other women, as per The Sun.

She opened up about her split from Eddie, and said she was ‘proud’ of herself for being brave enough to “walk away”. During an appearance on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, she said she “doesn’t like to be taken advantage of”.

Denise continued:

I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so now as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I’ve got to set an example. The bad times are always followed by good times and that’s what I always look forward to. I think you ride the wave of the bad times knowing eventually you will get to a good place.

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years before they split. He has recently gotten back into gym training, as revealed on Instagram. In a comment, below a snap of him working out in the gym, he wrote:

I’m just back into my training as I lost over a stone in weight due to stress and anxiety over the last four months.

Duncan and Denise’s friendship

Duncan James and Denise Van Outen have been close friends since the ’90s, and recently performed at the Cabaret All Stars New Year’s Eve Show in London together. He has also been helping her through her break-up.

An insider told The Sun:

Denise and Duncan have been pals since they both shot to fame in the late 90s and he has been helping her through her painful break-up this year. As bezzies who share a similarly outrageous sense of humour, they have the perfect chemistry to deliver some laughs as they survey TV shows.

When the pair both starred on ITV’s The Circle separately in 2021, Denise instantly knew that Duncan wasn’t a catfish due to the familiarity of how he spoke to her through the virtual screen.

They have often attended press events together from the early 2000s, such as the Capital FM Party [below] in 2003, where they look younger than ever. Duncan and Denise would often present shows side-by-side.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Is Duncan in a relationship?

In July 2019, Duncan went public by sharing pictures with Rodrigo Reis, adding that he is “proud to be gay”. In Rodrigo’s Instagram bio, he describes himself as a “Brazilian polyglot living & working in Belgium for 5 years now”.

He met Rodrigo, 27, shortly after appearing on First Dates Hotel in October 2019, which is the first show where he publicly dated a guy. Looking at his Instagram, he appears to work in the fitness industry.

The couple are currently maintaining their long-distance relationship, with his partner currently based in Belgium. They met in the country three years ago, while he was there performing a gig with Blue.

