University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

While London may have some of the best restaurants in the world and draw in the young chefs of the country, there is one chef on a mission to bring some va-va-voom back into northern England’s culinary scene.

Gary Usher is one of the most exciting chefs in the country right now, backed by the likes of tough critics Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge – we’ve all seen their judgements on Great British Menu.

And since 2011, Gary has opened a string of restaurants across the North West thanks to an unusual financial backer… Kickstarter campaigns!

Now, Channel 4 have focussed a one-off documentary on Gary’s most recent venture; turning an old betting shop into a French bistro in Prescot. And considering that Prescot hasn’t had any new restaurants in over thirty years, Gary’s bistro will sure be a welcome change.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gary Usher’s restaurant featured in The Rebel Chef: My Restaurant Revolution.

Gary’s Prescot success

Gary Usher decided on Prescot for his restaurant location, a Merseyside town just eight miles from the more thriving Liverpool. Prescot hadn’t seen many changes to the town centre and many feared the high street was dying out.

A new restaurant with a public buzz about it was exactly what Prescot needed!

A mega £50,000 was raised in the first 24-hours of opening the crowdfunding page. In the first 15 minutes, £16,000 was raised, breaking Kickstarter’s record.

Gary decided to transform a local Betfred betting shop into his new restaurant, Pinion Bistro.

Pinion officially opened on September 28th, 2018.

What’s on the menu?

When Gary was opening Pinion, locals feared it would be “too posh” for Prescot. But as we see in The Rebel Chef, with a little guidance from the Prescot-locals, particularly Dave, they struck the right balance for the bistro’s menu.

The Pinion à la carte menu features French classics from chicken liver pate and whole baked camembert to the more adventurous pig’s head croquettes. The main dishes range from ‘sumac and apple roasted cauliflower’ to ‘beer battered fish and chips’ – there’s something for everyone!

Starters cost between £6 – 9 (with the exception of the £15 camembert which is meant to share) and the mains are, on average, £18.50 with the ‘butter roasted lamb rump’ at the higher end of the pricing at £23.

Pinion also does set menus which have some stellar deals! The early dinner set menu can get you two courses for £16 or three for just £19.

You can view the menu in entirety here.

Mouthwatering snaps

If the sound of the menu wasn’t enough to tickle your tastebuds, then you’ll have to follow Pinion on Instagram.

The Prescot bistro already has over 8000 followers checking out their latest culinary creations.

You’ll be drooling over Gary’s menu in just a few swipes.

Check out their Insta @pinion_prescot.

WATCH THE REBEL CHEF: MY RESTAURANT REVOLUTION THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4 OR 4OD

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE