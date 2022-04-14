Irish comedian and actor Ardal O'Haron is joining the Taskmaster team this April













A brand new season of Taskmaster is starting April 14 and the new series has seen Ardal O’Hanlon join the team as one of the contestants on one of Channel 4’s most beloved – and hilarious – programmes.

Reality Titbit has all the detail on the Irish comedian, as well as his successful career and what we can expect from the new series. Check it out.

Ardal O’Hanlon. Picture: Tommy and Ardal O’Hanlon’s Favourite Father Ted Moments | RTÉ



Meet Ardal O’Hanlon

The Irish born actor and comedian was born in Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, Ireland on October 8, 1965, making the comedian 56 years old.

He has been married to his long-term partner, Melanie O’Hanlon for decades after falling in love as high school sweethearts. They now have three children together, two daughters called Emily and Rebecca, and one boy named Redmond.

He studied at Blackrock College in Dublin and went on to get his degree in Communication studies at Dublin University in 1987.

Ardal’s successful TV career

Ardal has had a very successful career on the screen as an actor and comedian and has been featured in leading roles on some of Britain’s most loved and popular programmes.

O’Hanlon played Father Douglas McGuire in the beloved programme Father Tedd from 1995 to 1998. He also played George Sunday in My Hero from 2000 to 2006.

His most recent role was as DI Jack Mooney on BBC’s Death in Paradise from 2017 to 2020. He is very popular amongst British comedy fans and has over 50K followers on Twitter.

Ardal on Taskmaster

After seeing the trailer and spotting Ardal appearing on there, fans cant wait to see more of him and his hilarious characteristics as the episodes continue.

Joining the team this year and trying to impress the judges, Greg Davies and Alex Horne, will be O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker.

The tasks are set to include, “paint perfectly with their lips, effectively wrangle a cement mixer and chase Alex around a tree while he’s pedalling a tricycle.”

The new series starts on April 14 on Channel 4 at 9 PM.

