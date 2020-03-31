Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The celebrity version of Bake Off has returned for a much-needed 2020 series.

Like every year, an exciting line-up of celebrities has signed on the baking competition in a bid to get the prestigious Star Baker title. From the likes of YouTube star Joe Sugg to former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, the tent is packed with ambitious amateur bakers.

So, is Celebrity Bake Off tonight (March 31st)? And when is the 2020 finale?

Here’s an episode guide for the Channel 4 series!

Is Celebrity Bake Off on tonight?

Yes, the cooking competition is back for episode 4 on Tuesday, March 31st at 8 pm on Channel 4.

The new series kicked on March 10th, 2020 and has aired weekly in the same timeslot.

This year’s celebrity edition consists of 5 episodes so the final and fifth instalment of the series will air on Tuesday, April 7th.

Lining up in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off tent next Tuesday are @JamesBlunt, @Joe_Sugg, @MissAlexjones and @AlisonHammond. We cannot wait. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WH2lUhlYSn — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 24, 2020

Viewers say Celebrity Bake Off makes the quarantine bearable

Viewers at home are excited to watch Celebrity Bake Off as many claim the show makes the self-isolation period more bearable.

In addition, many have been excited about episode 4 as one of the celebs cooking tonight is social media star Joe Sugg. Joining Joe in the Channel 4 tent are Alex Jones, Alison Hammond and James Blunt.

can’t wait to watch @Joe_Sugg on celebrity bake off tonight! — megs (@reinhartsugg) March 31, 2020

ALEX AND JOE ARE ON CELEBRITY BAKE OFF TONIGHT YES MY RIGHTS — 𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒆 (@elitebway) March 31, 2020

celebrity bake off making quarantine bearable — emi (@emishite) March 31, 2020

