Is Celebs Go Dating 2022 on every day and how do you watch the series?











Celebs Go Dating 2022 is officially here, as a group of celebrities hope to find love with total strangers. If you’re wondering how often you can get your E4 dating fix, we’ve got your TV guide covered.

The show has seen celebrities go on terrible dates – but some amazing – as dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson guide them along the way. From Miles Nazaire to Chloe Brockett, there are several celebs featured this year.

We’ve seen it all before, such as Sam Thompson going on a date with someone who keeps teeth in a jar, to this year’s Ryan-Mark Parsons telling his date that their young age of 34 is “old”. Yikes.

So, is Celebs Go Dating 2022 on every day and how do we tune in?

UPDATE: Are any Celebs Go Dating season 8 couples still together?

Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7762 Too Hot To Handle | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wi1vTN6h4Nk/hqdefault.jpg 939515 939515 center 22403

Is Celebs Go Dating 2022 on every day?

No, but the dating show is on for four days a week. Every Monday to Thursday, Celebs Go Dating airs on E4 at 9pm. So that means just three days a week without the celebrity-filled drama.

Some may have thought that it was on just once a week, but similarly to other dating shows like Love Island and Married at First Sight, most of our weeknights can be filled by Celebs Go Dating 2022.

In 2021, the E4 show aired from Sunday to Thursday, while the 2020 series appeared on screens every weeknight. So they have changed it up a little over the years, likely depending on which other shows are on the network’s schedule.

And let’s be honest, Monday to Thursdays are most likely the evenings where we don’t have as many plans as the weekend. Cocktails or catching up with Celebs Go Dating on a Saturday? You decide!

It's only episode two and Rob Beckett must have come out with at least a dozen alternative names for Ryan-Mark, I love it. #CelebsGoDating — Nick Walker (@nickw84) January 18, 2022

How to watch the E4 dating show

You can watch Celebs Go Dating on E4 live every Monday to Thursday at 9pm, which is available on Freeview and other networks such as Sky and Virgin. But if you miss the episode when it airs, you can catch up on All 4.

The online episodes are uploaded on the same day that the show airs on TV, meaning you can view a new episode online every Monday to Thursday.

This is also where you can find all previous episodes and series if you race through the new episodes too quick!

Celebs Go Dating is also available to watch live online on NOWTV and SkyGo. As well as these services, Sky and Virgin also have the episodes available On Demand for viewers who need to catch up.

The booker for this series of Celebs Go Dating deserves a pay rise for getting us Ryan Mark AND Nikita – fully invested already and only two episodes in! #CelebsGoDating — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) January 18, 2022

HOW TO WATCH: Celebs Go Dating online, on TV and more

Celebs Go Dating: Final episode

As Celebs Go Dating runs for four weeks, the last episode of 2022 is expected to air on Thursday, February 10th. Overall, this means we get 16 total episodes of Rob Beckett’s comedy gold narrating.

During the 2021 series, the series began on January 28th and ran until a grand finale on February 18th, where celebrities were given the chance to seal the deal with their date, or to wave goodbye to them completely.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SUNDAY TO THURSDAY AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK