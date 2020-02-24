Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

There’s an exciting line-up for Celebs Go Dating this year and we already can’t wait for the E4 dating series to return.

Like every year, we will see a brand new cast of celebrities looking to find love and romance on the show, and potentially a long-term partner in life.

Matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson are back at the celebrity agency to offer their expert advice to the celeb singletons.

So is Celebs Go Dating on every night? Here is the confirmed episode guide for series 8 of the E4 dating show.

Celebs Go Dating: Start date

The new season of Celebs Go Dating starts tonight (Monday, February 24th) at 9 pm on E4.

And that’s a perfect timing from E4 as there will be another dating show on our screens for some time after the Love Island 2020 finale.

Celebs Go Dating: Episode guide

The 2020 series will air every weeknight between Monday and Friday at 9 pm. This year’s edition will air 20 episodes in total much like in previous seasons.

So everyone’s work evening for a month ahead is pretty much sorted out.

Celebs Go Dating: Final date

Since the series will run for 20 episodes every weeknight, the final date should be broadcast four weeks from now.

The finale of Celebs Go Dating 2020 is expected to air on Friday, March 20th.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING EVERY WEEKNIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK