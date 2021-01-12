Is Dr Ronx married? Host of Are Women The Fitter Sex's love life explored!











As Are Women The Fitter Sex airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday (January 12th), we can reveal whether Dr Ronx is married.

In the new medical series, emergency doctor Dr Ronx is asking why more men than women are dying of Covid-19, cancer and HIV.

They also challenge what the public assume about genders, especially when it comes to medicine that have an impact on women’s health.

So is Dr Ronx married? Who is their partner? We looked at their love life…

Dr. Ronx. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Dr Ronx?

Dr Ronx Ikharia is a trans and non-binary A&E doctor and activist.

They trained as an emergency medicine doctor, having paid for medical school themselves after leaving home as a teenager.

Working part-time in retail, they became a fashion model and dancer in music videos to pay for their tuition, before graduating in 2011.

Whilst their age has not been revealed, Dr Ronx’s birthday is on May 10.

I watched a program with my parents about boosting your immune system presented by @Dr_Ronx an actual non-binary person!!!!! We out here on TV!!!! We love to see it 🥰 — Glitter Celebrity (@flisgendered) January 7, 2021

Is Dr Ronx married?

No

As far as we know, Dr Ronx is not married and does not have a partner.

They do not wear any rings, plus there are no pictures with a potential love interest on their Instagram profile.

In 2018, Dr Ronx hinted that they are not married on Twitter.

If I won the lottery or married a rich queen, I’d start up my own production company &we would make programmes put them on our own u tube channel. Bypassing commissioners. Producing factual content addressing the issues affecting the youngers today &documenting talent yo. 🔮 — Ronx (they/them) (@Dr_Ronx) July 16, 2018

Where else have we seen Dr Ronx?

Dr Ronx has shared their skills on several shows, the latest project being Are Women The Fitter Sex? on Channel 4.

On January 6th, The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System was led by Dr Ronx, teaching how to defend yourself from Covid-19.

In 2020, they fronted Is Covid-19 racist? on Channel 4, which focused on why a disproportionate number of Black and minority ethnic people have died from coronavirus.

