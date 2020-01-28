Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Crazy Delicious is a brand new cooking show to Channel 4 in 2020. The series is filmed on an incredible edible set which features a babbling brook of prosecco!

Crazy Delicious is pretty out there and is described by Channel 4 as “magical”. Episode 1 of the show kicked off from Tuesday, January 21st at 8 pm. Heston Blumenthal, Niklas Ekstedt and Carla Hall are all judges on the inventive show.

The show’s host is hilarious comedian Jayde Adams. When she first appeared as the Crazy Delicious presenter viewers were sure they’d seen her before.

So, is Jayde Adams the woman from a famous bingo advert? Let’s take a look…

Crazy Delicious: Who is Jayde Adams?

Jayde Adams is a comedian who hails from Bristol – if you couldn’t tell from her thick accent already.

The flame-haired presenter has had a lengthy career in comedy and even used to work as an Adele impersonator!

She’s touring the UK in 2020 with her comedy tour – Serious Black Jumper. And Jayde also landed herself the role of host on Channel 4’s new cooking show Crazy Delicious in January 2020.

Jayde is in a relationship with international comedian Rich Wilson. Rich is best known as the host of men’s mental health podcast, Insane In The Men Brain.

TOO CUTE: Meet Carla Hall’s husband: Crazy Delicious judge found love at 42!

Jayde Adams – bingo

Jayde Adams has been linked to a famous bingo advert by viewers of Crazy Delicious.

Episode 1 of the series prompted fans to Tweet that they’d seen the presenter before. While some were pleased to see Jayde on screen, others dubbed her the “Sun Bingo moron”.

And anyone who feels the urge to ask “Are you going to bingo?” every time they see Jayde would be understood for doing so.

The 35-year-old is synonymous with The Sun Bingo adverts. She was the centre of a 2018 ‘grime-inspired’ ad as well as more that aired in 2019.

NO WAY: Where is Crazy Delicious filmed? 100 types of fruit, veg and herbs were planted on set!

WATCH CRAZY DELICIOUS TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4 AND NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK