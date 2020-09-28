Is Made in Chelsea on tonight? Start date and episode guide for E4 series!

Made in Chelsea returns for its new series in September 2020 – so is it on tonight, September 28th?

The E4 series has returned for a twentieth season this autumn, bringing back a number of familiar faces and a bunch of newcomers.

Made in Chelsea’s series 19 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic but the show is back for a new dose of drama, laughter and tensions.

So, is the E4 show on tonight, Monday, September 28th? Let’s find out!

Is Made in Chelsea on tonight?

Yes, Made in Chelsea is on tonight, on Monday, September 28th on E4 at 9 pm.

The show’s first episode kicks off tonight and the programme returns to its usual Monday evening slot at 9 pm on E4. So Monday evenings for the next few weeks are sorted for many Made in Chelsea fans.

It’s unknown how many episodes the new series will have. They are usually 12 but the previous nineteenth season had only 6 episodes because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Made in Chelsea: New series

Made in Chelsea’s 20th season will see the return of familiar cast members such as Olivia Bentley, Jamie Laing, Sam Thomspon, Zara McDermott, and others.

Newcomers include Love Island star Charlie Fredericks and Paris Smith.

The first episode will see Made in Chelsea stars heading to the country but their paradise has been teased to be disrupted by jealousy and dramatic tensions.

And we’re here for all the drama as usual.

Made in Chelsea: Series 19 was cut short

Made in Chelsea’s series 19 was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK earlier this year.

Show bosses stopped filming and production for a few months and as a result, fans only got to see only six episodes from the previous season.

But many Made in Chelsea fans are excited that the time has come for a new series.

